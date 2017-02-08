BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 8 Stemlife Bhd
* Application has been submitted to bursa malaysia securities on feb 8 for withdrawal of co's listing status from official list of bursa securities Source (bit.ly/2kqAJAu) Further company coverage:
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.