Feb 8 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd

* disposed on-market a total of 8.6 million ICBC shares in series of transactions conducted during period from 9 jan 17 to 7 feb 17

* Group is expected to recognize a gain of approximately hk$780,000

* Aggregate gross sale proceeds from disposal of approximately hk$40.8 million