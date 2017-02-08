BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 2016/17 pre-tax profit DKK 10.5 million
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd
* disposed on-market a total of 8.6 million ICBC shares in series of transactions conducted during period from 9 jan 17 to 7 feb 17
* Group is expected to recognize a gain of approximately hk$780,000
* Aggregate gross sale proceeds from disposal of approximately hk$40.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)