India's NTPC posts 25.5 pct fall in Q4 profit on one-off charge
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
Feb 8 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
* Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 123.4 million rupees
* Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 7.51 billion rupees
* Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd -consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 49.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 6.66 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2lpH2D1) Further company coverage:
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees