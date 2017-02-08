BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 2016/17 pre-tax profit DKK 10.5 million
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 8 Middle East Diamond Resources Limited :
* Agreement entered into with Sheikh Addulla Khalfan Nasser, non-executive chairman, has now lapsed
* Company continues to engage with Sheikh Abdulla Khalfan Nasser regarding re-instatement of this agreement
* Investigating alternative methods of raising capital to improve its liquidity and solvency position and to support growth by acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)