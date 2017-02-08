India's NTPC posts 25.5 pct fall in Q4 profit on one-off charge
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
Feb 8 Panasonic Energy India Co Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 8.5 million rupees versus 47.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 539.3 million rupees versus 642.5 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kGFoNe) Further company coverage:
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees