BRIEF- New Art announces change of president
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
Feb 8 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd :
* Jan production volume for passenger vehicles 146,244 units up 7.02 percent
* Jan sales volume for all vehicles 167,968 units up 28.87 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans a merger between Tochigi Ken-based unit and Ibaraki Ken-based unit