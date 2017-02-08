Feb 8 Orion Oyj:

* Q4 sales 279.9 million euros ($298.18 million) versus 273 million euros seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 EBIT 58.7 million euros (Reuters poll 56.5 million)

* Proposes dividend of 1.35 euro per share and 0.20 euro special dividend per share, in total 1.55 euro per share (Reuters poll: 1.45 euro per share)

* Says net sales of business division turned to growth in 2016 for first time since start of generic competition for Parkinson's franchise

* CEO says "Clear growth in operating profit is explained by growth in net sales and about 22 million euros of total capital gains"

* Sees 2017 net sales at similar level to 2016 and operating profit ex. material capital gains to be at least 280 million euros Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)