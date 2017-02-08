India's NTPC posts 25.5 pct fall in Q4 profit on one-off charge
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
Feb 8 Kesoram Industries Ltd
* Kesoram Industries Ltd - dec quarter net loss 687.8 million rupees versus loss 2.74 billion rupees year ago
* Kesoram Industries Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 10.12 billion rupees versus 10.62 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2kGGNDy) Further company coverage:
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees