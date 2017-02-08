Feb 8 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Opens discussion on regulatory approach to open-ended funds investing in illiquid assets

* One of key issues paper raises is balance of interests between investors who want to withdraw their money and those who want to remain

* Publishing today's paper to gather more evidence to decide whether changes to our regulatory approach are needed to enhance market stability