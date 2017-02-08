India's NTPC posts 25.5 pct fall in Q4 profit on one-off charge
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
Feb 8 NTPC Ltd
* NTPC Ltd dec quarter net profit 24.69 billion rupees
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 24.72 billion rupees
* NTPC Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 193.96 billion rupees
* NTPC Ltd - net profit in dec quarter was 26.69 billion rupees last year as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 174.86 billion rupees
* NTPC Ltd says declared interim dividend of 2.61 rupees per share
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the NSE Source text - (bit.ly/2k1uPHC) Further company coverage:
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees