Feb 8 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

* Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - dec quarter net loss 75.1 million rupees

* Elecon Engineering Company Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 2.37 billion rupees

* Elecon Engineering Company Ltd -net profit in dec quarter last year was 83.7 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 2.70 billion rupees

* Elecon Engineering Co Ltd says qtrly performance affected by slow order offtake from customers

* Elecon Engineering Co Ltd says qtrly performance affected by less absorption of overheads due to drops in sales