Feb 8 Tata Chemicals Ltd:

* Dec quarter consol net profit 3.18 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 34.64 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.42 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 39.53 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2kMprrs