India's NTPC posts 25.5 pct fall in Q4 profit on one-off charge
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
Feb 8 Tata Chemicals Ltd:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 3.18 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 34.64 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.42 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 39.53 billion rupees
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2kMprrs Further company coverage:
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees