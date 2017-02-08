India's NTPC posts 25.5 pct fall in Q4 profit on one-off charge
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
Feb 8 Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 167 million rupees versus 155.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 495.9 million rupees versus 479.6 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kRwMFB) Further company coverage:
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees