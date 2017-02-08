BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 8 Sanofi
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said in January that they would appeal the U.S. District Court ruling which banned the two companies from selling their cholesterol drug, Praluent, on grounds of patent infringement. Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange