India's NTPC posts 25.5 pct fall in Q4 profit on one-off charge
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
Feb 8 Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd :
* Dec quarter net loss 7.6 million rupees versus loss 17.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 231 million rupees versus 173 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2k1Hfu7 Further company coverage:
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees