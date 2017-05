Feb 8 Acrysil Ltd

* Acrysil Ltd -acquired additional 8% equity shares in U.K. Based kitchen sinks distribution company "Homestyle Products Limited" through its U.K subsidiary, Acrysil UK Ltd

* Acrysil Ltd says deal for about 273 million rupees

* Acrysil Ltd -total stake of co via Acrysil UK in homestyle products is now 95 percent Source text - (bit.ly/2lpJd9u) Further company coverage: