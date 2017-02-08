BRIEF- New Art announces change of president
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
Feb 8 Fraser And Neave Ltd
* Qtrly revenue s$495 million versus s$493.8 million
* Group expects consumer demand in food & beverage segment to remain subdued in its core markets
* "Continue to face downward pricing pressure from competition in our core markets in singapore, malaysia and thailand"
* Operating environment for printing and publishing segment will remain challenging in near term
* No dividend has been declared for current financial period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
* Says it plans a merger between Tochigi Ken-based unit and Ibaraki Ken-based unit