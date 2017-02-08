BRIEF-India's Marksans Pharma March-qtr profit tanks
* March quarter profit 5.7 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S:
* Agreed to amend and restate terms of its previously announced loan and security agreement with Lundbeckfond Invest A/S and Novo A/S.
* Terms of amended and restated agreement make available an additional $10 million in financing at an interest rate of 12 pct, payable annually in arrears Source text for Eikon:
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2013 1 0219049.1 ), for method for measuring chloride ion content of amino acid-N-formic anhydride