BRIEF-India's Premier Polyfilm March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 9.4 million rupees versus profit3.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Axtel Industries Ltd
* Axtel Industries Ltd - dec quarter net profit 11.5 million rupees versus loss 19.6 million rupees year ago
* Axtel Industries Ltd - dec quarter net sales 187.3 million rupees versus 80.2 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lpQ8iX) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 42.9 million rupees versus 38.5 million rupees year ago