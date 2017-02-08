BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co approves allottment of NCDs worth 50 mln rupees
* Says approved allottment of NCDs worth 50 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 NRB Bearings Ltd
* Says approved further issue of unsecured, listed, redeemable, ncds not exceeding INR 1 billion on private placement basis Source text: bit.ly/2kGR3vE Further company coverage:
* Says approved allottment of NCDs worth 50 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees