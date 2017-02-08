BRIEF- New Art announces change of president
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
Feb 8 Danah al Safat Foodstuff Co:
* Appoints Philip Samuel as CFO, effective Feb 8 Source: (bit.ly/2kMYrrB) Further company coverage: )
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
* Says it plans a merger between Tochigi Ken-based unit and Ibaraki Ken-based unit