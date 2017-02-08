UPDATE 1-Delivery Hero buys Middle East firm Carriage
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)
Feb 8 Makarony Polskie SA:
* Signs 12.1 million zloty ($2.99 million) loan agreement with Bank Zachodni WBK for its investment "Creation of Centre of Research and Development of Pasta Industry" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0479 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)