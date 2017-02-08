BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Viacom Inc
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
* Viacom's brands Nickelodeon, Nick jr., MTV, Comedy Central, Bet and Spike- Part of CEO Bob Bakish's turnaround plan
* Viacom has no immediate plans to shut down channels- WSJ, citing sources
* Turnaround plan was approved by board on Monday, is expected to be unveiled during its discussion of quarterly earnings on Thursday- WSJ, citing sources Source: [on.wsj.com/2k28bPd]
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: