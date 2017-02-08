Feb 8 Viacom Inc

* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources

* Viacom's brands Nickelodeon, Nick jr., MTV, Comedy Central, Bet and Spike- Part of CEO Bob Bakish's turnaround plan

* Viacom has no immediate plans to shut down channels- WSJ, citing sources

* Turnaround plan was approved by board on Monday, is expected to be unveiled during its discussion of quarterly earnings on Thursday- WSJ, citing sources Source: [on.wsj.com/2k28bPd]