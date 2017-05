Feb 8 Thermax Limited

* Dec quarter net profit 547.7 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 9.73 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast Dec quarter profit was 629.8 million rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 542.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 12.19 billion rupees

* says order backlog of 39.75 billion rupees as on dec 31 2016

* says group order backlog stands at 46.53 billion rupees as on Dec 31 2016 Source text:(bit.ly/2k1S1AC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)