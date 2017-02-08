BRIEF- New Art announces change of president
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
Feb 8 Tulikivi Oyj:
* Q4 sales 8.5 million euros ($9.05 million) versus 9.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss 0.1 million euros versus profit 0.1 million euros year ago
* Future outlook: net sales in 2017 are expected to be at previous year's level, and operating result is expected to improve year-on-year
* Profitability is expected to improve in 2017 due to structural savings and production efficiency measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current chairman Yukio Shiraishi as chairman of the board of the company and as new president of the company to replace Tetsuya Shiraishi, effective June 29
* Says it plans a merger between Tochigi Ken-based unit and Ibaraki Ken-based unit