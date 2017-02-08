BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Avis Budget Group Inc :
* Avis Budget Group Inc - has signed an agreement with Uber Technologies, Inc
* Avis Budget Group Inc - agreement to supply Uber's driver partners with cars through Zipcar
* Avis Budget Group Inc - program will be initially launched in Boston
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders