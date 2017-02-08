BRIEF-Marushohotta says Yamano Holdings cuts voting power to 9.1 pct
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
Feb 8 Fitch on EU Bank:
* EU bank funding rules would help covered bonds' liquidity
* says believe rules would encourage banks to buy back CVBs
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
* NSFR proposals are ratings neutral for eu cvb programmes Source text for Eikon:
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago