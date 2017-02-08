BRIEF-Shinsegae Information & Communication to buy facilities for 55.2 bln won
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
Feb 8 Avi Tech Electronics Ltd
* Approved adoption of dividend policy
* Policy will see co distributing for any one FY, total annual dividend amount of not less than 30% of consol NPAT excludin items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.