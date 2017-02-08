BRIEF-Marushohotta says Yamano Holdings cuts voting power to 9.1 pct
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
Feb 8 Swedish Match AB
* Says to appeal court ruling in snus case
* Says Swedish Market Court today announced its verdict saying Swedish Match had breached competition rules when a labelling system was developed and implemented, and ruled that Swedish Match pay a fine of SEK 38 million
* Says Swedish Match does not share court's opinion and will appeal to higher court Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 184 million rupees versus profit 169.7 million rupees year ago