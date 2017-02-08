BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Eli Lilly And Co -
* Lilly's Trulicity (dulaglutide) label updated to include use in combination with basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes
* Label for once-weekly trulicity is now updated to include use in combination with basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: