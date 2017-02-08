BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Belo Sun Mining Corp -
* Belo Sun announces 2017 exploration program
* Initial budget of approximately $5 million has been allocated to 2017 exploration program
* Will be initiating exploration activities on its 175,000-hectare land package in northeastern brazil
* Says initial budget of approximately $5 million has been allocated to 2017 exploration program
