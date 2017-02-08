BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 St Ives Plc
* Informed by HarperCollins that its contract with group's books business for production of monochrome books in UK will not be renewed
* Current contract ends on 30 June 2017.
* Management will be initiating actions to reduce cost base of books business and therefore mitigate impact of non-renewal of this contract.
* Market remains competitive and we are not prepared to chase volume at uneconomic prices - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: