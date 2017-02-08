BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Rubicon Minerals Corp -
* For 2017, company estimates spending between C$14 million to C$15 million on total site costs
* Co estimates spending C$4 million in corporate, general, and administrative expenses in 2017
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders