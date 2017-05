Feb 8 Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

* Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - dec quarter net profit 178 million rupees versus profit 63.1 million rupees year ago

* Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - dec quarter net sales 4.07 billion rupees versus 1.98 billion rupees year ago

* Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd says decalred interim dividend of INR 1 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2k2aa6d) Further company coverage: