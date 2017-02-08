BRIEF-Marushohotta says Yamano Holdings cuts voting power to 9.1 pct
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)
Feb 8 Investment Technology Group Inc
* January 2017 U.S. Trading volume was 2.8 billion shares compared to 3.1 billion shares in December 2016
* Jan 2017 average daily volume (adv) was 139 million shares versus ADV of 159 million shares in January 2016
* "During January 2017 there was an increase in percentage of volume from lower-rate sell-side clients" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago