BRIEF-Short selling and orders via internet in Sasa Polyester and Ozbal Celik Boru shares banned for 3 months

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROHIBITED INVESTMENT INSTITUTIONS FROM ACCEPTING ORDERS VIA INTERNET IN SASA POLYESTER AND OZBAL CELIK BORU AND SHARES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO SHORT SALE AND CREDITABLE SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS FOR 3 MONTHS AS OF MAY 29