* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Plug Power Inc -
* Says has shipped first production progen fuel cell engines for use in electric delivery vehicles
* Says progen engine shipments for delivery vans in China market begin in Q2 of 2017
* Says shipments to China will be utilized for on-road trials and certification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: