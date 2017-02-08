Feb 8 Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd:

* Says unable to appoint a successor depositary in order to continue GDR facility

* Says co has got termination letter from Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas

* Termination to take effect on or around May 4, 2017

* Prior to termination, GDR holders may convert their GDRs into underlying equity shares listed on NSE and Bombay Stock Exchange