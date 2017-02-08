BRIEF-India's Stylam Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 42.9 million rupees versus 38.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd:
* Says unable to appoint a successor depositary in order to continue GDR facility
* Says co has got termination letter from Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas
* Termination to take effect on or around May 4, 2017
* Prior to termination, GDR holders may convert their GDRs into underlying equity shares listed on NSE and Bombay Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2kNlHWm Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 42.9 million rupees versus 38.5 million rupees year ago
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% (May 26) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A ------------------------------------------