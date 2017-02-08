BRIEF-India Cements Capital March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 166,000 rupees versus loss 678,000 rupees year ago
Feb 8 Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd:
* Signed agreement with Thermal Engineering International (USA) Inc., (TEi)
* Says agreement with Riley Power Inc for license agreement for transfer of technology to design sell process fired heaters Source text: bit.ly/2kNu8B5 Further company coverage:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction