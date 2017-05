Feb 8 Venus Remedies Ltd:

* Dec quarter net loss 21.03 million rupees versus loss 2.54 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 844.9 million rupees versus 966.8 million rupees year ago

* Allotted 900,000 warrants fully convertible into equity shares to promoters on preferential basis. Source texts: (bit.ly/2kqVBaO)(bit.ly/2kr9OEH) Further company coverage: