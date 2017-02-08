BRIEF-India's Stylam Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 42.9 million rupees versus 38.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Eris Lifesciences Limited:
* Eris Lifesciences Limited files for IPO
* IPO of up to 28.9 million equity shares of face value of INR 1 each of co
* Received in-principle approvals from the BSE and the NSE for the listing of the equity shares
* Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are book running lead managers Source text: bit.ly/2kNxvIn
