Feb 8 Eris Lifesciences Limited:

* Eris Lifesciences Limited files for IPO

* IPO of up to 28.9 million equity shares of face value of INR 1 each of co

* Received in-principle approvals from the BSE and the NSE for the listing of the equity shares

* Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are book running lead managers Source text: bit.ly/2kNxvIn