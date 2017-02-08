BRIEF-India's Stylam Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 42.9 million rupees versus 38.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Manappuram Finance Ltd:
* To suspend the company’s depository participant (DP) service w.e.f. April 01, 2017 and the DP will be kept as dormant
* Necessary arrangements will be made to transfer/close existing demat accounts held with the company's DP Source text: (bit.ly/2kr902D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 42.9 million rupees versus 38.5 million rupees year ago
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% (May 26) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A ------------------------------------------