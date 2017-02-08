BRIEF-India's Pioneer Investcorp posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 (Reuters) -
* GVK Airports exec says Mumbai airport should reach maximum capacity in next two years
* GVK Airports exec says non-aeronautical revenue, excluding cargo, is lower than aeronautical revenue at mumbai airport
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003