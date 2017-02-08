BRIEF-India's Stylam Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 42.9 million rupees versus 38.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* says effective march 13, 2017, there will be no limits on cash withdrawals from savings bank accounts
* effective February 20, 2017, the limits on cash withdrawals from the savings bank accounts will be enhanced to INR 50,000 per week Source text:(bit.ly/2kr1o0c) (Bengaluru newsroom)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% (May 26) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A ------------------------------------------