BRIEF-Wheels India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 184 million rupees versus profit 169.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Apcotex Industries Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 51.5 million rupees versus profit 46.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.04 billion rupees versus 651.7 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kr8rWF) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 184 million rupees versus profit 169.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 176 million rupees versus loss of 8.5 million rupees year ago