Feb 8 Television Broadcasts Ltd

* received unsolicited proposal from third party for considering possible conditional partial offer for 29.9% of of company

* Application has been made to stock exchange for trading to resume in shares of co on feb 9

* " possible purchaser is not known to company and identity of ultimate beneficial owner of possible purchaser"

* " no certainty that possible proposal will materialise into a credible offer"