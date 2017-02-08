BRIEF-Shinsegae Information & Communication to buy facilities for 55.2 bln won
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
Feb 8 Television Broadcasts Ltd
* received unsolicited proposal from third party for considering possible conditional partial offer for 29.9% of of company
* Application has been made to stock exchange for trading to resume in shares of co on feb 9
* " possible purchaser is not known to company and identity of ultimate beneficial owner of possible purchaser"
* " no certainty that possible proposal will materialise into a credible offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.