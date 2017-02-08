Feb 8 Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Orion Energy Systems Inc - qtrly revenue rose 23% to $20.6 million

* Orion Energy Systems Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly backlog rose 28% to $9.6 million from $7.5 million in q3'16

* Orion Energy Systems Inc -expects total revenue to grow by 10-15% in fiscal 2017

* Orion Energy Systems Inc - gross margin expected to remain at or near 30% for balance of fiscal 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $77.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S