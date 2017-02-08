BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Veracyte Inc
* Veracyte to expand patient access to the Afirma gene expression classifier in thyroid cancer diagnosis through agreement with quest diagnostics
* Says quest diagnostics is expected to begin offering test to its customers nationally in Q2 of 2017
* Says financial and other terms of agreement were not disclosed.
* Physician clients of quest diagnostics will be able to order test on behalf of patients, refer patient specimens to co for genomic testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: