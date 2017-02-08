BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc
* Manitowoc Foodservice - Co, Halton Group Americas have entered into a strategic alliance
* Manitowoc Foodservice - strategic alliance is to facilitate integration of Halton ventilation solutions into a wide range of Manitowoc's Equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: