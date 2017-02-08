Feb 8 Blue Ocean Media SA:

* Signs an agreement to cooperate with VR Visio Group Sp. z o.o. and Hucklebery Games SA

* Along with VR Visio Group and Hucklebery Games to work on creating and distributing games and video games

* Under the agreement both companies can invest in Blue Ocean Media's projects

* On top of that, Blue Ocean Media considers options of investing, not only in firms but also in younger teams of games producers